Lahore Zoo trying to help animals withstand heat

3 hours ago

The Lahore Zoo is making an effort to help animals bear the heat.

They are running fans and extra air coolers in cages, in addition to changing the animals’ drinking water and diets.

Hassan Sukhera, the Lahore Zoo director, said the level of vitamin C in the water has been increased, as well as the animals’ glucose intake.

The heat led to a decrease in the animals’ activity and the number of visitors, with temperatures reaching around 46 degrees centigrade on Friday but dropping to 42 degrees centigrade on Monday.

