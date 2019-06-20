Karachi’s weather cools down as temperatures drop

Cooler winds have begun blowing







Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.







Temperatures have dropped down to 31 degrees Centigrade and are expected to stay in this range, rising to just 34 degrees.Humidity is expected to remain at 70% and cooler winds have begun blowing in the south and east of the city.This comes soon after a heatwave struck the city in the wake of Cyclone Vayu. Temperatures rose to above 40 degrees and a heatwave warning was issued for the city.