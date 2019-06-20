Thursday, June 20, 2019  | 16 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Environment

Karachi’s weather cools down as temperatures drop

1 hour ago
Cooler winds have begun blowing



The weather in Karachi has finally cooled down after a short heatwave hit the city. 

Temperatures have dropped down to 31 degrees Centigrade and are expected to stay in this range, rising to just 34 degrees.

Humidity is expected to remain at 70% and cooler winds have begun blowing in the south and east of the city.

This comes soon after a heatwave struck the city in the wake of Cyclone Vayu. Temperatures rose to above 40 degrees and a heatwave warning was issued for the city.



