Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Environment
Karachi’s weather cools down as temperatures drop
Samaa Digital
1 hour ago
Cooler winds have begun blowing
The weather in Karachi has finally cooled down after a short heatwave hit the city.
Temperatures have dropped down to 31 degrees Centigrade and are expected to stay in this range, rising to just 34 degrees.
Humidity is expected to remain at 70% and cooler winds have begun blowing in the south and east of the city.
This comes soon after a heatwave struck the city in the wake of Cyclone Vayu. Temperatures rose to above 40 degrees and a heatwave warning was issued for the city.
Karachi
weather
