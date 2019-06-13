Karachi’s temperature to soar as Cyclone Vayu nears India

Karachi’s temperature is going to rise today (Thursday) as Tropical Cyclone Vayu nears India.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast temperatures of 40 to 42 degrees Centigrade today. It will, however, feel like it’s 46 to 48 degrees. These severe weather conditions will persist today and tomorrow (Friday). Humidity levels are expected to remain between 70 and 80%.

Cyclone Vayu originated in the Arabian Sea and is now near the Indian state of Gujarat. It is expected to reach the coast in between 36 and 48 hours, after which its intensity will decrease. Because of that, rain has been forecast in Thatta and Badin this evening.

Even though it said Pakistan’s coastline is not at risk of being hit by Cyclone Vayu right now, the PMD has issued an alert. It has warned fishermen not to venture into the deep sea.

Because of the impending heatwave, public hospitals in Karachi have been put on alert and set up special wards for heatstroke patients. The PDMA has urged people to stay inside and not engage in activities in the sun.

But Sindh isn’t out of danger just yet. The Karachi commissioner was informed during a meeting with the PMD on Wednesday that the though the cyclone won’t hit the province, strong winds and light rain is expected on June 16 and 17. Because of this, weak trees, billboards and structures are likely to be damaged and cause damage.

The commissioner has warned people who do not remove billboards during this time that if an accident occurs, a case will be lodged against them. During past storms, billboards have been known to fly off onto the roofs of nearby houses, causing injuries and in some cases, deaths.

The commissioner also ordered the establishment of heatwave response centres and the cleaning of the city’s drains by June 30.

