Karachi will not be hit by a cyclone: Met department

2 hours ago

The Pakistan Metrological Department has said that there is no imminent threat to Pakistan from a cyclone. 

Abdul Rashid, the PMD’s chief meteorologist, has said that though a low pressure area has formed in the Arabian Sea, there is no threat to Karachi yet.  The direction of the cyclone will become apparent in 36 hours.

The Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre issued a statement saying a cyclone was forming about 1,500 km south of Karachi. The system is likely to move initially North/Northwest-ward and strengthen further into a tropical cyclone in the next 36 hours.

Fishermen of Sindh are advised to remain alert and not to venture in the deep sea.

