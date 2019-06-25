Tuesday, June 25, 2019  | 21 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Environment

Karachi to receive light showers after June 27

2 hours ago
 

Photo: APP

Light drizzle is expected in Karachi after June 27, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The people, however, should know that the weather will remain hot and dry for the next two days.

Earlier, they predicted that the monsoon season in the city will start from July 1.

The Met department had issued a heat wave warning for Karachi in wake of Cyclone Vayu earlier this month.

The Vayu resulted in a drop in sea breeze which led to a heat wave. Temperatures varied between 36°C and 38°C.

