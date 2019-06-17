Karachi heatwave ends after three days

A three-day-long heatwave spell in Karachi is likely to end today (Monday) as predicted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The temperature will stay between 36 and 38 degrees.

On June 12, the Met department issued a heatwave warning for Karachi in the wake of Cyclone Vayu.

The Vayu resulted in a dropped sea breeze on Thursday and Friday, which led to a heatwave on Sindh’s coast.

Temperatures in Karachi over the three-day heatwave ranged from 39 to 42 degrees.

