Heatwave expected in Karachi as Cyclone Vayu moves towards India

A heatwave is expected to hit Karachi on Thursday and Friday.

Cyclone Vayu is forming 1,500km south-east off the coast of Karachi and will most likely hit neighbouring Gujarat in India, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

There is a low chance it will damage Karachi but could cause an increase in temperature and rainfall in the coastal areas.

Winds are expected to change their course, which will cause the heatwave, the Met department said. Temperatures in Karachi are expected to surge up to 42 degrees Centigrade on Thursday and 41 degrees on Friday.

Heavy rains are expected in Badin and Tharparkar on Thursday and Friday.

Related: Karachi will not be hit by a cyclone: Met department

The Met department has warned the fishermen not to fish in deep waters.

The cyclone’s course has yet to be confirmed but it is likely to travel north-west towards Gujarat’s coast between Porbandar and Mahuva, near the Veraval and Diu regions as a Severe Cyclonic Storm, with wind speeds of 110 to 120kmph reaching 135kmph late night on June 12 or early morning June 13.

There haven’t been many yearly cyclones in India, with four in 2016 and one in 2017, however, most coastal districts are highly prone to them.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.