Weather report: Rain forecast across the country

Rain is expected across the country today (Saturday).

Sporadic rain has been forecast for the northern areas of Azad Kashmir. It already rained in Wadi Neelum Friday night and a 24 rain prediction has been made for Muzzafarabad.

Rain has also been forecast in other areas of the country, such as in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh, parts of Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Light showers are expected in parts of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sargodha and Sahiwal. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has also forecast rain in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu and DI Khan.

A rain prediction has also been made for Multan, Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Zhob, Quetta and Kalat. Kohistan and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to receive sporadic rain.

