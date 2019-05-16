HOME > Environment

Light rain expected in Karachi on Thursday

May 15 , 2019

Photo: AFP

Karachi is expected to receive light showers on Thursday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The Met department said that the temperature in the city is expected to fall after the rain. The weather is expected to become more pleasant from Thursday onward, according to Abdul Rasheed, the director of Karachi’s Met department.

Earlier this month, the department issued a heatwave warning starting from May 1 to May 3, with temperatures expected to rise to 42 degrees Centigrade.

Thirteen hospitals run by the KMC were put on high alert during the heatwave. The high alert was also declared in the Rescue 1122 ambulance service.

