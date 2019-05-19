Lahore swaps plastic bags with tote bags in Ramazan bazaars

The government of Lahore is playing its part to protect the environment by using tote bags in Ramazan bazaars.

It has started a campaign to raise awareness about environment-friendly products and banned the use of plastic bags in 30 Ramazan bazaars.

Last month, the use of plastic shopping bags was banned in Hunza. It will be considered an offence to make, use, purchase, export or import plastic bags.

Karachi’s Cantonment Board Clifton has banned the use of polythene bags in its jurisdiction too. The campaign has been divided into three phases, the CBC administration told SAMAA Digital.

It said the CBC has imposed a ban on the production, sale, purchase, and use of polythene bags within the limits of the CBC to protect the sewerage and drainage system. Polythene bags are spoiling the sanitation system an creating an overall problem for the environment, said CBC.

Cloth bags, however, may not that be that safe for the environment too, unless they are re-used. According to the Daily Mail Online, a greater amount of energy goes into making a cloth carrier than a polythene one. Therefore, a cotton bag has to be used 131 times for it to have a positive environmental impact.

