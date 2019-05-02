Karachi weather to remain hot till Saturday

Karachi’s weather will remain hot for the next two days. Temperatures will remain between 39 and 41 degrees Centigrade on Thursday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Humidity levels will stay between 30 and 50%. Temperatures are expected to decrease on Sunday in Karachi, said Met Department Director Sardar Sarfaraz.

“The first ashra [first 10 days] of Ramazan will not be too hot,” he said.

The weather in Lahore turned pleasant on Thursday morning after light drizzle and cool winds.

The Met Office said light showers are expected in the city, but there is no chance of heavy rain.

