Karachi is expected to become too hot to handle in the next two days.

A three-day heatwave warning has been issued, which will start from Saturday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

Temperatures during the day will rise to 41 degrees during this period.

Abdul Rashid, director of the Met department’s Karachi office has advised people to take precautionary measures and avoid going out during the day.

