England to ban plastic straws, stirrers, cotton buds by 2020

3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

England is banning plastic straws and drink strirrers, as well as cotton buds with plastic stems. The ban on their sale and use will come into effect in April, according to The Guardian.

The English government hopes to reduce litter and the impact of the nearly five billion plastic straws, 300 million plastic stirrers and two billion cotton buds with plastic stems.

The only exceptions to the new rule will be for people with medical needs or disabilities.

Pakistan is also working to curb the use of plastic. Hunza recently became the first plastic-free district in the country and Asia. The government is hoping to replicate the success of this plastic ban in other districts as well.

In Karachi, the CBC has banned the use of plastic bags as well, especially at shops. Shopkeepers are now using paper bags or cloth totes. In Lahore, tote bags are being used at Ramazan bazaars too. The government has banned plastic bags at these bazaars.

