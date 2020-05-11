Atiqa Odho finds a memorable photograph with Shashi Kapoor

As she was sorting through her photo albums, actor Atiqa Odho came across a grand throwback photograph with Bollywood star Shashi Kapoor.



Taking to Instagram, Odho said: “Sorting out my albums during this lockdown I came across this picture of myself, Shashijee, my sister and his daughter in Mumbai so many years ago. He was a great man and artist. Always humble and affectionate. I was a huge fan!”

Shashi began working in films in the early 1940s as a child actor. He has starred in more than 160 films.

Kapoor passed away in 2017. He was the uncle of Bollywood heartthrob Rishi Kapoor, who passed away last month.