Monday, May 11, 2020  | 17 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Atiqa Odho finds a memorable photograph with Shashi Kapoor

SAMAA | - Posted: May 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Atiqa Odho finds a memorable photograph with Shashi Kapoor

Photo: Instagram/atiqaodhoofficial

As she was sorting through her photo albums, actor Atiqa Odho came across a grand throwback photograph with Bollywood star Shashi Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Odho said: “Sorting out my albums during this lockdown I came across this picture of myself, Shashijee, my sister and his daughter in Mumbai so many years ago. He was a great man and artist. Always humble and affectionate. I was a huge fan!”

Shashi began working in films in the early 1940s as a child actor. He has starred in more than 160 films.

Kapoor passed away in 2017. He was the uncle of Bollywood heartthrob Rishi Kapoor, who passed away last month.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Atiqa Odho shashi kapoor
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Comments are closed.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Have you seen Hania Aamir's new TikTok video?
Have you seen Hania Aamir’s new TikTok video?
Turkey's Ertugrul is helping PTV break a YouTube world record
Turkey’s Ertugrul is helping PTV break a YouTube world record
Iqra Aziz, Yasir host iftar party for friends
Iqra Aziz, Yasir host iftar party for friends
Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter just graduated from college
Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter just graduated from college
Exclusive: India’s Sabri-inspired qawwal wants to Rais above the rest
Exclusive: India’s Sabri-inspired qawwal wants to Rais above the rest
TikTok star Ghani Tiger wants justice for father's murder
TikTok star Ghani Tiger wants justice for father’s murder
Zeba Bakhtiar remembers Henna co-star Rishi Kapoor
Zeba Bakhtiar remembers Henna co-star Rishi Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor shares photo of dad, Rishi, RD Burman
Kareena Kapoor shares photo of dad, Rishi, RD Burman
The prime minister wants you to watch Yunus Emre next
The prime minister wants you to watch Yunus Emre next
Adnan Siddiqui’s son gives him a Marvel makeover
Adnan Siddiqui’s son gives him a Marvel makeover
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.