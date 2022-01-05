Zara Noor Abbas spotted dancing at New Year’s Eve party

Actor Zara Noor Abbas has been spotted grooving to an Indian song at a New Year’s Evey party. The video of her dance moves went viral on the internet.

The Pakistani drama star dances to the song “Jawane janeman haseen dilruba” from the classic Indian movie Namak Halal.

Sadaf Kanwal and her husband Shehroz Sabzwari can also be seen dancing with Zara.

Veteran actors Bushra Ansari and her sister Asama Abbas (Zara’s mother) sing the same song on the Karaoke.

Earlier, videos of a group of stars celebrating New Year’s Eve at Shahroz Sabzwari’s home had gone viral.

Celebrities including Bushra Ansari, Saba Hameed, Asad Siddiqui, Adnan Siddiqui and others came under fire after a video of them dancing at the same party went viral.

The stars danced and sang their hearts out and were spotted having the time of their life.

However, some people declared the videos as “inappropriate,” especially the clip that shows Saba Hameed, Bahroz Sabzwari and Rubina Ashraf grooved together on the Bollywood song “Afghan Jalebi.”

