Zainab Qayyum makes surprising revelation about HKKST finale scene

Usman Mukhtar shares unseen photos from the sets

Posted: Jan 3, 2022
Posted: Jan 3, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: YouTube/HUM TV

The cast of Hum Kahan kay Sachay Thay treated fans to BTS photos and interesting anecdotes from the sets after its finale premiered on Sunday.

HKKST was one of the most-talked about drama serials of 2021 and premiered to an overwhelming response in August. One of the reasons for the hype around it was Mahira Khan’s return to dramas after nearly six years. She was last seen in Bin Roye, which concluded in 2016.

HKKST stars Mahira Khan, Usman Mukhtar and Kubra Khan as cousins Mehreen, Aswad and Mashal. The story revolves around unfair treatment by their elders, childhood trauma, jealousy and resentment, all of which led to a rift among the cousins. 

At the time of its premiere, HKKST promised suspense, mystery, hate, love and strong women characters. But after 16 episodes aired, viewers had different opinions about the story line, which they said had slowed down and was showing little progress.

There was criticism over portrayal of physical and emotional abuse as well. The serial picked up, however, with the episodes leading up to its finale and viewers praised the cast’s performances. 

Zainab Qayyum, who plays Kubra’s mother, has shared a story from the sets. One scene in the final episode shows both Mahira and Zainab crying their hearts out when their characters finally make up. Zainab has revealed in an Instagram comment that this scene took 12 retakes and both Mahira and Zainab “actually cried” in each take, which was a result of what she called a “powerful script and great co-star and director”.

What a journey,” said Usman Mukhtar, sharing unseen photos from the sets. “So thankful to be a part of a drama which explored so many variables and nuances of human interaction.” 

HKKST was written by Umera Ahmed and had 22 episodes. It aired on HUM TV.

HKKST was written by Umera Ahmed and had 22 episodes. It aired on HUM TV.

