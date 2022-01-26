Xulfi sent Rs100m notice by Nirmala Maghani over Tu Jhoom

Singer Nirmala Maghani’s legal team has sent Xulfi a Rs100 million notice over Coke Studio 14’s Tu Jhoom.

After Coke Studio 14 premiered with Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal’s acclaimed duet Tu Jhoom, Nirmala Maghani, a rising singer from Umerkot, came forward claiming that Tu Jhoom’s melody had been lifted from a sample she had sent to Xulfi back in June.

According to Nirmala, she was hoping to secure a spot at Coke Studio’s continuing edition. Nirmala’s claims were first published in a report in The Express Tribune on January 18, 2022, four days after the premiere. The publication shared Nirmala’s 20-second voicenote as well, which she had sent to Xulfi on WhatsApp.

In response to Nirmala’s claims, Coke Studio released a statement in which Xulfi denied lifting Nirmala’s melody.

“My work is not borrowed or without credit, given that what I share with the world is work that relies on the very essence of partnership and collaboration,” said Xulfi. “I hope this to be evident in my entire body of work produced in my career.”

In a latest development, however, Nirmala’s legal team has served Xulfi a Rs100 million notice. Nirmala had earlier remarked that she was only asking to be given the credits for the melody.

“Your act of copying the notes and composition of my client’s song Tu Mera Ranjha for Coke Studio 14 performed by singer[s] named Naseebo Lal and Abida Parveen without any legal right and permission from my client is a wilful and intentional infringement of right of my client and is a blatant violation of the copyright laws of Pakistan,” states Nirmala’s lawyer.

Xulfi has been asked to stop using the composition immediately or Nirmala’s team will initiate legal action against him.

According to reports, Giraffe Pakistan, the company overseeing Coke Studio 14, has confirmed receiving Nirmala’s notice. Xulfi is the co-founder of Giraffe Pakistan.

“We have received a notice last evening and our legal team will respond to it through the correct channels in due course,” reads the statement. “As such, we are constrained to limit our responses in deference to the legal process initiated by Ms Maghani.”

