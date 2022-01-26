Wednesday, January 26, 2022  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

When Raveena Tandon sent ‘bombs’ to Nawaz Sharif

The actor opens up about the controversial images

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Raveena Tandon is one of the actors who ruled the Bollywood in the 90s and who were loved by people from all over the world. But she was at the center of a “bombs” controversy during the Kargil war.

The story resurfaced Wednesday when the Bollywood actor spoke about the “gifts sent to Nawaz Sharif” for the first time.

In 1999, as the war raged in Kargil, a few pictures of a bomb had sparked controversy because of what was written on the device: To Nawaz Sharif from Raveena Tandon. The words were complemented by a cupid symbol.

The pictures were broadcasted on television. However, Raveena kept her lips tight on the issue until now.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she revealed that she saw the pictures “much later.”

“I would advise the whole world that if anything can be negotiated with love and talk, please do it,” she said. “No one should feel proud about any mother losing their sons or daughters…”

Raveena Tandon’s career peaked in the 90s and she rose to fame with her role in the film Mohra (1994) and Satta (2003).

She recently made a comeback with the Netflix series Aranyak and played the role of a cop.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bollywood Raveena Tandon
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
When Raveena Tandon sent ‘bombs’ to Nawaz Sharif, raveena tandon bomb gift, raveena tandon nawaz sharif, raveena tandon hindustan times interview
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bakhtawar’s husband celebrates her birthday in style
Bakhtawar’s husband celebrates her birthday in style
Xulfi sent Rs100m notice by Nirmala Maghani over Tu Jhoom
Xulfi sent Rs100m notice by Nirmala Maghani over Tu Jhoom
When Raveena Tandon sent ‘bombs’ to Nawaz Sharif
When Raveena Tandon sent ‘bombs’ to Nawaz Sharif
What made Ayesha Omar, Yasir Hussain do Javed Iqbal film?
What made Ayesha Omar, Yasir Hussain do Javed Iqbal film?
Confessions from Javed Iqbal: Untold Story of a Serial Killer
Confessions from Javed Iqbal: Untold Story of a Serial Killer
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.