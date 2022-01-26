When Raveena Tandon sent ‘bombs’ to Nawaz Sharif

Raveena Tandon is one of the actors who ruled the Bollywood in the 90s and who were loved by people from all over the world. But she was at the center of a “bombs” controversy during the Kargil war.

The story resurfaced Wednesday when the Bollywood actor spoke about the “gifts sent to Nawaz Sharif” for the first time.

In 1999, as the war raged in Kargil, a few pictures of a bomb had sparked controversy because of what was written on the device: To Nawaz Sharif from Raveena Tandon. The words were complemented by a cupid symbol.

The pictures were broadcasted on television. However, Raveena kept her lips tight on the issue until now.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she revealed that she saw the pictures “much later.”

“I would advise the whole world that if anything can be negotiated with love and talk, please do it,” she said. “No one should feel proud about any mother losing their sons or daughters…”

Raveena Tandon’s career peaked in the 90s and she rose to fame with her role in the film Mohra (1994) and Satta (2003).

She recently made a comeback with the Netflix series Aranyak and played the role of a cop.

