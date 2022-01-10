Vicky Kaushal shares unseen photo with Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are celebrating their one-month wedding anniversary with adorable gram posts for each other.

The couple tied the knot on December 9 after weeks of speculation and intense media coverage. Everything about the event was kept under wraps and at one point some of the couple’s fans even doubted if they were marrying at all.

After a series of elaborate festivities, Katrina and Vicky jetted off to the Maldives for a brief honeymoon. They made their first public appearance outside the Mumbai airport when they returned to India.

The couple has taken residence at the same building that houses Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Last month, Katrina shared photos from their new sea-facing apartment.

On their one-month wedding anniversary, Katrina and Vicky have posted photos for each other with adorable captions.

Katrina will be seen next in Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Vicky, on the other hand, has been shooting an untitled romantic comedy with Sara Ali Khan.

