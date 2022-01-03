Vicky Kaushal in trouble after photo from shoot goes viral

Vicky Kaushal is in the news again but for all the wrong reasons.

If there is one Bollywood name who was the biggest newsmaker of 2021, it is Vicky Kaushal, whose wedding to Katrina Kaif made him one of the most popular and most searched celebrities on the internet. In December, the couple reportedly jetted off to the Maldives for a brief honeymoon and returned to Mumbai to an overwhelming welcome outside the Mumbai airport. The two are now busy with their shooting schedules.

Vicky has been filming for an untitled romantic comedy, which will star Sara Ali Khan opposite him. It will be their first project together and is being shot in Indore.

Several glimpses of the shoot captured by fans are floating on social media, but one particular photo has landed Vicky Kaushal in trouble.

The picture shows Vicky riding a bike with Sara Ali Khan and a complaint filed against Vicky and production unit claims that the vehicle number was used without its owner’s permission, according to reports by Indian media.

“The vehicle number used in the movie sequence is mine,” states the complaint. “I don’t know if the film unit is aware of it but this is illegal. They can’t use my number plate without permission. I have given a memorandum at the station. Action should be taken in the matter.”

Photo: Twitter

The Indore police have promised an investigation into whether the number plate was used illegally. There has been, however, no response from the production team yet.

Vicky and Sara’s upcoming romantic comedy will be directed by Laxman Utekar. He will be seen next opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in Govinda Mera Naam, which is slated for release on June 10, 2021.

