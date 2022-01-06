Ushna Shah, Usman Mukhtar to star in a crime thriller

Usman Mukhtar and Ushna Shah are all set to star in their first film together.

The untitled crime thriller will feature Usman as a police officer opposite Ushna, according to a press release. The film is Zaheeruddin’s directorial debut and the shoot is expected to begin in Lahore this month.

“I am so happy to be a part of this project and it’s something we have been discussing for some years with Zaheer Bhai,” said Usman. “Really hope the audience will enjoy what we have been working on.”

This will be Usman’s fourth film. He has appeared in Janaan, Parchi and will be seen in Umro Ayyar soon.

Usman was recently seen in the drama serial Hum Kahan kay Sachay Thay, which featured Mahira Khan and Kubra Khan in the lead.

Ushna, on the other hand, is starring in the continuing serial Parizaad, which has an ensemble cast of Yumna Zaidi, Mashal Khan, Urwa Hocane, Saboor Aly among others.

