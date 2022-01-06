Thursday, January 6, 2022  | 2 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Entertainment

Ushna Shah, Usman Mukhtar to star in a crime thriller

He will play a police officer

Posted: Jan 6, 2022 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Posted: Jan 6, 2022 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Photo: File

Usman Mukhtar and Ushna Shah are all set to star in their first film together. The untitled crime thriller will feature Usman as a police officer opposite Ushna, according to a press release.  The film is Zaheeruddin’s directorial debut and the shoot is expected to begin in Lahore this month. “I am so happy to be a part of this project and it’s something we have been discussing for some years with Zaheer Bhai,” said Usman. “Really hope the audience will enjoy what we have been working on.” This will be Usman’s fourth film. He has appeared in Janaan, Parchi and will be seen in Umro Ayyar soon. Usman was recently seen in the drama serial Hum Kahan kay Sachay Thay, which featured Mahira Khan and Kubra Khan in the lead. Ushna, on the other hand, is starring in the continuing serial Parizaad, which has an ensemble cast of Yumna Zaidi, Mashal Khan, Urwa Hocane, Saboor Aly among others. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube
ushna shah Usman Mukhtar
usman mukhtar, ushna shah, crime thriller film
 

