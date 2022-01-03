Ushna Shah takes on ‘bullies’ for mocking her accent

Ushna Shah has become the latest celebrity to be targeted by trolls who think she fakes her accent.

The English language often puts celebrities in the spotlight. A few months ago, Alizeh Shah was attacked online for her accent after she posted videos of her singing English songs. But unlike most celebrities, Alizeh takes the trolling in her stride and admits that she is often amused by it.

“There’s nothing like an accent there,” she had retorted. “That’s how I speak.”

Then came Zarnish Khan’s open challenge to those aiming a dig at Meera’s English.

“Stop it people!” she had said. “I am pretty sure all the people who make such memes or cut-out video clips are a bunch of idiots who might not even know how to speak their own tongue properly, let alone English.”

And now it’s Ushna Shah, who doesn’t hold back from voicing her opinions on social media. She has opened up on how she is still accused of faking her accent, calling it an “abuse”.

“Having spent my formative years, i.e. all of grade school, most of high school and then university in Canada, and then consciously downplaying my [Canadian] accent while in Pakistan… I’m still accused of “faking” a “foreign accent”. Y’all are a bunch of bullies and this is abuse [for your information].”

Having spent my formative years i.e: All of Grade School, most of High-School and then Uni in Canada, & then consciously downplaying my 🇨🇦 accent while in Pakistan.. I’m still accused of *faking* a “foreign accent”. Ya’ll are a bunch of bullies & and this is abuse FYI. — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) January 1, 2022

Many of Ushna’s followers have supported her in the comments section. Ushna has shared in many interviews that she grew up in Canada.

Ushna Shah has starred in a number of popular drama serials, including the continuing Parizaad. She has reportedly qualified for a role in the upcoming historical series on Salahuddin Ayyubi (Saladin) in the first round of auditions as well. It is a cross-cultural collaboration between Pakistan and Turkey.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.







