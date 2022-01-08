Urwa, Zara can’t decide what to eat at Saboor’s nikkah

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari tied the knot in a glittering daytime ceremony attended by their family and friends on Friday.

Saboor and Ali became one of the most popular couples on social media after being engaged in a private ceremony in May 2021. Their fans had since been waiting for them to announce the date for their wedding, which they did when they appeared on Ahsan Khan’s show in December. The couple confirmed that they would tie the knot in January 2022.

Saboor and Ali’s wedding festivities were kicked off this week with a star-studded dholki and mayun. Besides close family, actors Kinza Hashmi and Amar Khan were spotted at both events. Their nikkah was, however, attended by a number of top names from entertainment such as Urwa Hocane, Aiman Khan, Zara Noor Abbas and others.

Sajal Aly, Saboor’s sister, was one of the biggest highlights of the starry event as fans got to see after a long time since her promotional events for the film, Khel Khel Mein, in November.

The couple’s fans are widely sharing the photos and videos from the event and those of Sajal have attracted more attention and praise. Some clips show that the guests had a great deal of food at the nikkah and two of our favourite celebrities apparently couldn’t decide.

This is the second wedding in Ali Ansari’s family in less than a month. His sister Mariyam Ansari was married to former cricketer Moin Khan’s son Owais Khan in December.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.



