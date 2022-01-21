Friday, January 21, 2022  | 17 Jamadilakhir, 1443
This is an insult: Nadia on Sharmila Faruqui’s ‘shameless’ remark

She’s posted a video in response to the controversy

Posted: Jan 21, 2022
Posted: Jan 21, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: YouTube/Nadia Khan

Nadia Khan has responded to the controversy surrounding herself, Sharmila Faruqui and her mother with a detailed video on her YouTube channel.

Nadia Khan received severe backlash online after a video of her with Sharmila Faruqui’s mother Anisa was posted on Instagram. Nadia was “complimenting” Anisa’s make-up and styling sense at Saboor Aly’s wedding. The short clip was part of her vlog.

Shortly after the video was uploaded, a number of people called it distasteful and expressed anger and disappointment with Nadia for “mocking” an elderly woman. They remarked that Nadia’s intention was to take a dig at Anisa’s appearance rather than compliment it.

Sharmila Faruqui, quick to notice the video, was so offended by it that she announced legal action against Nadia. On Thursday, Sharmila shared a photo from the FIA’s cybercrime office and shared that she had filed a complaint against Nadia.

There was no response to the controversy from Nadia for a day, but after Sharmila had the complaint registered, Nadia posted a long video on her YouTube channel firing back at Sharmila and telling her followers that her intention was only to compliment Anisa. Her husband was in the video too.

According to Nadia, Anisa was standing close by while Nadia was filming her vlog; therefore, it would have been impolite not to speak to her.

“She was so happy,” says Nadia. “ She came up to me and said she wanted a selfie with me. I said I felt like I had seen her before and then she introduced herself as Sharmila Faruqui’s mother.”

Nadia said she only wanted to make “Anisa” happy so she complimented her, but it was wrong of Sharmila to call her “shameless”.

“This is an insult and an actual crime,” Nadia said.

