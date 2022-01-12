Wednesday, January 12, 2022  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Stars defend Humayun Saeed after Sakina Samo boycotts The Crown

Sakina says Fawad Khan would have been a 'class act'

Posted: Jan 12, 2022
Posted: Jan 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago

Photo: File

Humayun Saeed’s casting in Netflix’s The Crown gave social media a reason to celebrate, but it left some people disappointed too. 

Last week, several international publications confirmed that Humayun Saeed has joined the popular Netflix original The Crown. He will be playing Dr Hasnat Khan, a British-Pakistani surgeon who was said to be Princess Diana’s companion.

Earlier, there were rumours that it was Fawad Khan who was roped in for The Crown’s fifth season. 

Shortly after his role was confirmed, Humayun started trending on social media. A large number of people congratulated him and celebrated his casting, given that he will be the first Pakistani to star in a Netflix original and that too with a distinguished star cast and a million-dollar budget.

But there were some people who weren’t happy with Humayun being cast as Dr Hasnat. Among them was actor Sakina Samo, whose blunt tweets came as a shock to many of her own and Humayun’s fans. She believes that Fawad Khan would have been a “class act” and added that she won’t watch The Crown anymore.

Several fans and celebrities defended Humayun Saeed after Sakina’s comments, with many remarking that people should be celebrating Humayun’s casting especially because Netflix didn’t cast an Indian artist for the role, as has been done in many international projects.

“Why can’t we be happy for someone?” said Ahmad Ali Butt. “Why can’t we celebrate someone’s success or cheer for them? Why be so hateful?”

Sakina Samo rejects Humayun Saeed's The Crown casting
Photo: Instagram

Anoushey Ashraf “wholeheartedly” agreed with Ahmad and remarked that artists should lift each other up.

“Humayun Saeed is a star who’s worked hard over the years and has always been modest about his success,” she said.

The Crown revolves around the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II and is one of the most expensive projects with a reported budget of $260 million.

The series will conclude with the fifth season.

