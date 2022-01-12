Shazia Manzoor is back after 10 years

She has several collaborations lined up

Shazia Manzoor has returned to mainstream music with a number of collaborations lined up for release.

"Just like everyone else a singer needs a break too," Shazia said while speaking to SAMAA TV. "I hadn't gone, but now that I'm back, I am not going anywhere."

Shazia has sung a song titled Morni for an upcoming film featuring Deedar and TikToker Asad Ali. She recently released a mashup with Ataullah Khan Esakhelvi's son Sanwal too.

"It was very successful," Shazia said of the collaboration. She has two duets coming up as well.

Shazia Manzoor has a number of hit Punjabi songs to her credit. Some of them include Chan Mere Makhna, Ghar Aja Soniya, Mitra, and Batiyan Bujhai Rajhdi.

