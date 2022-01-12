Wednesday, January 12, 2022  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Shazia Manzoor is back after 10 years

She has several collaborations lined up

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Shazia Manzoor has returned to mainstream music with a number of collaborations lined up for release.

"Just like everyone else a singer needs a break too," Shazia said while speaking to SAMAA TV. "I hadn't gone, but now that I'm back, I am not going anywhere."

Shazia has sung a song titled Morni for an upcoming film featuring Deedar and TikToker Asad Ali. She recently released a mashup with Ataullah Khan Esakhelvi's son Sanwal too.

"It was very successful," Shazia said of the collaboration. She has two duets coming up as well.

Shazia Manzoor has a number of hit Punjabi songs to her credit. Some of them include Chan Mere MakhnaGhar Aja SoniyaMitra, and Batiyan Bujhai Rajhdi.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube
 

FaceBook WhatsApp
Shazia Manzoor
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
shazia manzoor, shazia manzoor songs
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Man threatens to blow up Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat
Man threatens to blow up Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat
Stars defend Humayun Saeed after Sakina Samo boycotts The Crown
Stars defend Humayun Saeed after Sakina Samo boycotts The Crown
Lata Mangeshkar not being discharged very soon, says sister
Lata Mangeshkar not being discharged very soon, says sister
Imran Abbas snubs people questioning Ahad’s absence at Saboor’s wedding
Imran Abbas snubs people questioning Ahad’s absence at Saboor’s wedding
Shazia Manzoor is back after 10 years
Shazia Manzoor is back after 10 years
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.