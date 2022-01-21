Sharmila Faruqui registers complaint against Nadia Khan

Nadia Khan may have deleted her video of Sharmila Faruqui’s mother but Sharmila seems determined to fight it out legally.

The controversy started after a video of Nadia Khan and Sharmila’s mother Anisa was posted on Instagram earlier this week. The video was recorded at Saboor Aly’s wedding by Nadia, who was complimenting Anisa’s make-up and asking her where she learnt to do it. Anisa innocently answered all her questions.

The short clip of Nadia’s sarcastic praise, which may seem innocuous on the surface, created a storm on social media. People were enraged at her for “insulting” an elderly woman and commented under the post that Nadia’s intention was merely to take a dig at Anisa’s styling and attract attention on social media.

Sharmila Faruqui, too, was quick to respond to the video. She called Nadia Khan a “shameless” woman and vowed to take legal action against her.

Nadia responded to Sharmila’s comment by saying that there was no point in dragging the controversy since she had deleted the video. “Things could worsen if I said anything further on the issue.”

On Thursday, however, Sharmila shared a photo from FIA’s cybercrime office and informed followers that she had registered a complaint against Nadia Khan.

Filed an official complaint against Nadia khan at FIA cybercrime head office. Bismillah! pic.twitter.com/nOFztF5gO5 — Sharmila Sahibah faruqui S.I (@sharmilafaruqi) January 20, 2022

In a series of Instagram stories, Sharmila expressed gratitude to everyone who extended their support to her and said she could not sit back and allow anyone to insult her mother or anyone else’s.

“It’s unfortunate to see a woman gibe at another woman, and that too an elderly lady who lost her husband 95 days ago,” said Sharmila.

In her latest video posted by Nadia on YouTube, Nadia has said it was wrong of Sharmila to call her “shameless”.

“I only respected her mother, complimented her, and didn’t say anything wrong.”

