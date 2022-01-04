Sania Mirza responds to Shoaib calling her ‘pretty annoying’

Sania Mirza is back with yet another fun Instagram video with Shoaib Malik.

Sania Mirza can give content creators a run for their money. The tennis star’s videos will never disappoint if you’re looking to liven up a dull day. Her TikToks, especially with her all-rounder husband Shoaib Malik and son Izhaan, gather millions of views and are shared widely by fans and followers on social media.

Sania and Shoaib have a collective following of more than 10 million on Instagram, not to mention Izhaan, who already has 100,000 followers at just age four.

Sania routinely treats her followers to a number of fun videos, but some of them really stand out for the couple’s humour. In her latest video, Sania quips how she took it when Shoaib called her “pretty annoying”.

“My husband called me pretty today,” she says, with Shoaib sitting on the couch behind her, busy on the phone. “Well, actually, he said I’m pretty annoying. But I only focus on the positive, you see…”

Shoaib and Sania are soon going to have their own web show on UrduFlix, where they will host notable names from both Pakistan and India.

