Sang-e-Mah not premiering in cinemas on January 7

Sang-e-Mah, one of 2022’s most anticipated drama serials, has received a new date for its cinematic premiere.

There is a lot of hype around Sang-e-Mah for its star cast, which includes Atif Aslam, Hania Aamir and Kubra Khan. The serial will mark Atif Aslam’s television debut. He has returned to acting after 11 years since starring in director Shoaib Mansoor’s social drama film Bol, which was released in theatres in 2008.

Earlier this week, HUM TV announced that the first episode of Sang-e-Mah would premiere in cinemas on Friday, January 7. The network, however, has now pushed the premiere back to Saturday, January 8, 2021.

The ensemble cast features Sania Saeed, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Nauman Ijaz and his son Zaviyar Ijaz. Atif Aslam’s first look was released in December and was received well by his fans, who expressed excitement at his venture into drama.

According to Hania, Sang-e-Mah will revolve around the custom of “ghag”, which she explained in an Instagram post.

Sang-e-Mah is the sequel to Sang-e-Mar Mar, which starred Kubra, Sania, Naumaan and Mikaal, and received several accolades at the 5th HUM Awards in 2017. The serial told the story of a family in the tribal areas that places their strict customs and values before everything.

The teasers for Sang-e-Mah have been viewed over a million times on YouTube. It is directed by Saife Hassan and has been described as “transcendent tale of love and retribution”.

