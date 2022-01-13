Salman Khan has found a date for Valentine’s Day

Salman Khan’s fans will get a little excited here.

Salman threw his fans into quite a panic last month when reports emerged that he had been bitten by a snake. The Bollywood superstar was celebrating his birthday at his farmhouse on the outskirts of Mumbai, from where he sent out a message for his worried fans.

“Tiger bhi zinda hai, saanp bhi zinda (Tiger and snake are both alive).”

According to Salman, the snake bit him thrice and he was hospitalised for six hours. After being discharged, Salman went back to his family at the farmhouse and rejoined his birthday celebrations.

In December, Salman performed at Riyadh Season 2021 in Saudi Arabia. Jacqueline Fernandez, Shilpa Shetty, Guru Randhawa and many others were part of his Da-Bangg Tour. The team performed comic acts, dance, and hit songs at a series of live concerts. Prior to the event, he expressed gratitude to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for inviting Bollywood stars and giving them an opportunity to hold a grand event.

Salman Khan is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram with over 48 million followers. He mostly uses social media to promote his projects, but some rare fun videos from the sets make it to social media anyway.

In a latest video with Jacqueline Fernandez, Salman Khan shows fans his “date” for Valentine’s Day.

“I’m so happy,” says Salman. “Would you like to see my Valentine’s date?”

He then holds up his date, which is literally a date.

“So beautiful,” adds Jacqueline, laughing.

Salman was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth in 2021.

