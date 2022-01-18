Tuesday, January 18, 2022  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Sajal Ali has a sweet birthday wish from brother

He has posted an unseen photo with star sister

Posted: Jan 18, 2022
Posted: Jan 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Instagram

Sajal Ali celebrated her birthday with heartwarming wishes from her family, friends and fans on social media.

Sajal has been in the news since the wedding of her sister Saboor Aly last month. Some fans were questioning her husband and actor Ahad Raza Mir’s absence at his sister-in-law’s festivities and speculated that all might not be well between the couple.

After weeks of rumours and false reports swirling online, Sajal and Ahad made a much-needed comeback on Instagram and laid to rest all speculation. Fans rejoiced at their banter and thanked the couple for “shutting down haters”.

Their celebratory comments were followed by a stream of birthday wishes for Sajal. Fans made her one of the top trends of the day on social media and wished her many happy returns and prosperity.

A sweet little post came from Sajal’s brother. 

“You’re really lucky to have me as your only brother,” he wrote, sharing an unseen photo with Sajal. “Lots of happiness, duas and love to you as always.”

Sajal is starring in the continuing drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan. She is set to make her international film debut with Jemima Khan’s production venture What’s Love Got To Do With It? The romantic comedy stars Lily James, Emma Thompson, Shazad Latif and Shabana Azmi.

