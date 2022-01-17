Monday, January 17, 2022  | 13 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Sajal, Ahad Raza Mir make adorable Instagram comeback

Couple puts to rest separation rumours

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 17, 2022 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 17, 2022 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago

Source: Sajal Aly/ Instagram

Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir just engaged in an adorable banter on Instagram and their fans can’t get over it.

Since Saboor Aly’s wedding earlier this month, rumours of Sajal and Ahad’s split had been swirling on social media. A number of fans questioned Ahad’s absence at his sister-in-law’s festivities and showed concerns that all might not be well between Sajal and Ahad, one of the favourite and most popular celebrity couples in Pakistan.

There had been no comment from either Sajal or Ahad, but Imran Abbas advised followers to not interfere in the couple’s life when he was asked in an Instagram Q&A about Ahad’s absence at Saboor’s wedding. Singer Falak Shabir, in response to the same question, hoped that everything was all right between Sajal and Ahad.

But the couple laid to rest all rumours of their separation themselves when they engaged in a banter on Instagram. Ahad recently shared an advertisement for a mattress featuring himself and Sajal and tagged his wife with a fun caption.

Sajal shared the same advert on her profile, tagged Ahad and responded to his caption.

A large number of fans rejoiced at the posts in the comments section and thanked the couple for “shutting down haters”.

Sajal and Ahad tied the knot in 2020. They are one of the most popular celebrity couples.

Sajal is set to make her international film debut with Jemima Khan’s production venture What’s Love Got To Do With It? The romantic comedy stars Lily James, Emma Thompson, Shazad Latif and Shabana Azmi.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ahad Raza Mir Sajal Aly
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
ahad raza mir, sajal ali
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sajal, Ahad Raza Mir make adorable Instagram comeback
Sajal, Ahad Raza Mir make adorable Instagram comeback
Anushka shares emotional post after Virat resigns from Test captaincy
Anushka shares emotional post after Virat resigns from Test captaincy
Anwar Maqsood shares why he doesn’t write dramas any more
Anwar Maqsood shares why he doesn’t write dramas any more
Rasheed Naz, acclaimed TV and film actor, passes away
Rasheed Naz, acclaimed TV and film actor, passes away
Sadaf Kanwal, Nida Yasir light up Minna Tariq’s wedding
Sadaf Kanwal, Nida Yasir light up Minna Tariq’s wedding
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.