Saboor Aly begins wedding festivities with star-studded mayun

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari have kicked off their wedding festivities with a colourful star-studded mayun.

Saboor and Ali were engaged in a private ceremony in May 2020 and they have since become one of the most popular celebrity couples on social media. They recently appeared on Ahsan Khan’s show and confirmed that they would be marrying in January.

Earlier this week, a bunch of photos from a gathering were floating online and many of Saboor’s fans speculated that it was her dholki. The reports were confirmed after actor and Saboor’s close friend Kinza Hashmi shared a photo from the ceremony, which Amar Khan attended too.

Saboor’s mayun was a star-studded affair graced by her family, including sister Sajal Ali, Kinza Hashmi, and other close friends.

This is going to be the second wedding in Ali’s family in less than a month. Her sister Mariyam Ansari tied the knot with former cricketer Moin Khan’s son Owais Khan in December. Mariam is known for starring in popular dramas, including Aangan, Dillagi, Bharam and Susraal Mera.

Areeba Habib is among the celebrities who were married in 2022 as well.

