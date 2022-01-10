Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari’s nikkah video is out

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s nikkah video has been released online and it’s full of joys and heartwarming moments.

Saboor and Ali were married last week in an intimate ceremony six months after being engaged. Their nikkah was attended by family, including sister Sajal Ali, and close friends Kinza Hashmi and Amar Khan. Fellow entertainers Zara Noor Abbas, Aiman Khan and Urwa Hocane were spotted at the event as well.

Saboor stunned in a gold outfit which she paired with traditional jewellery and Ali chose a white sherwani. The daytime event took place at an open venue which was decorated with flowers and furniture arranged around a pool filled with white petals.

The nikkah was followed by a star-studded shendi attended by more celebrities, notably Aiman and Minal Khan, Ushna Shah, Zhalay Sarhadi, Nida Yasir among others.

Saboor and Ali became one of the most popular couples on social media after their engagement in May and their fans had since been waiting for them to announce the date for their wedding. The couple confirmed on Ahsan Khan’s show at the end of December that they would be tying the knot in January 2022.

Earlier, Ali Ansari’s sister and actor Mariam Ansari was married to Owais Khan, who is the son of former cricketer Moin Khan.

