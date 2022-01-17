Rasheed Naz, acclaimed TV and film actor, passes away

Rasheed Naz, an eminent TV and film actor, has passed away at the age of 73.

The news of Rasheed’s passing was confirmed by his daughter-in-law and actor Madiha Rizvi.

“Our dearest Baba Rasheed Naz has left this world peacefully,” Madiha wrote on Instagram. Mawra Hocane and Omair Rana were among the many actors who offered their condolences to the family.

Rasheed started his acting career with Pashto plays. His first Urdu play was reportedly Tha Gaon, which aired in 1973.

Rasheed was known for starring in a number of Pashto, Urdu and Hindko plays. He played a range of notable characters in dramas and was best known for featuring as the antagonist in Shoaib Mansoor’s critically acclaimed Khuda ke Liye in 2007. The film was set against the backdrop of events that followed the 9/11 attacks and the impact they had on Muslims around the world. Rasheed played a cleric who exploits young minds through religious extremism and his role received widespread acclaim.

In 2017, Rasheed starred in Verna, which featured Mahira Khan in the lead.