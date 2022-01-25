PSL7’s Agay Dekh featuring Atif, Aima takes over Twitter

Social media is overflowing with praise for PSL7 anthem Agay Dekh but some people were expecting a little more.

Agay Dekh features Atif Aslam and Aima Baig and has been produced by electropop artist Abdullah Siddiqui. A teaser was dropped last week and the anthem was confirmed to be releasing on Monday.

The wait is over. Presenting to you the official #HBLPSL7 anthem.



“Agay Dekh” featuring Atif Aslam, Aima Baig and Abdullah Siddiqui.



Watch full video: https://t.co/zugtoHjpu6 #LevelHai l #AgayDekh — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) January 24, 2022

“The theme of the song is inspirational and motivational with the lyrics and music aimed at uplifting the mood of the fans and the nation as the world is passing through tough and testing times due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” stated a press release.

The song was delayed last week a day after snippets of the music video were leaked online. They were captured on phone while Atif and Aima were giving a shot on the stage, performing to an enthusiastic crowd. It was not confirmed, however, whether the song was delayed due to the leak or for other reasons.

Atif Aslam was first reported to be part of the anthem in November 2021. Agay Dekh is his first and Aima’s second PSL anthem. Last year, she sang Groove Mera, which featured Naseebo Lal and rappers Young Stunners.

Agay Dekh was released to great hype on Monday. But despite it being Atif’s first anthem with vocal powerhouse Aima Baig, the anthem is receiving a mixed response on social media.

Some people have really liked Agay Dekh, calling it “uplifting and energetic”. They are praising Aima and Atif’s costumes as well. Others, however, were expecting a little more from PSL. A few remarked that because Agay Dekh has an experimental feel to its composition, it will not appeal to a wider audience.

Abdullah Siddiqui you did a great job. You’re bright musicians of the future.

This nation schooled #GrooveMera , and now appreciated it.

Ppl with zero music sense humiliating this Song. It’s awesome. You just need wealthy ears to enjoy this.

🇵🇰❤️🔥#PSL2022 #PSLAnthem#AgayDekh — Ali Imran (@AliMirza44) January 25, 2022

I think I am the only one who loves energetic vibe of the Song ❤️🔥#PSLAnthem #AgayDekh #AtifAslam pic.twitter.com/hTvMktZ5s0 — Syeda Trimzi (@TrimiziiiSyeda) January 24, 2022

#PSLAnthem is really awesome fully charged 👏🔥 #AgayDekh

People having no music sense aren’t happy. Taste a different beat. #LevelHai Bhai

Great job @itsaadee & Aima Baig — 🇵🇰محمد سلمان (@_M_Salman) January 24, 2022

Fans had placed high expectations on the anthem, especially after Groove Mera created a controversy last year. But interestingly, for some, Groove Mera is now better than Agay Dekh.

The series is set to begin from January 27, 2022.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube



