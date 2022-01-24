PSL7 anthem teaser gives cricket fans a bang

The anthem for the forthcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League is all set to release today after facing delays and a snippet leak.

The song, titled Agay Dekh, features Atif Aslam and Aima Baig. It was announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board on January 13, 2022.

On Sunday, a teaser was released to great hype and it shows stumps billowing smoke, glimpses of an empty stadium, fleeting shots of Atif and Aima, and children playing cricket in the streets.

Reports of Atif being part of the song had been circulating online since November, but everything about the anthem was kept under wraps. Agay Dekh will be Atif’s first and Aima’s second PSL anthem. She lent her voice to 2020 edition’s Groove Mera, which features rappers Young Stunners and Naseebo Lal.

“The theme of the song is inspirational and motivational with the lyrics and music aimed at uplifting the mood of the fans and the nation as the world is passing through tough and testing times due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” states a press release.

Agay Dekh will be sponsored by TikTok, according to PCB. Last week, snippets reportedly from the music video were leaked online. They were captured from within the crowd at the set while a shot of Atif and Aima performing on the stage was being taken. Later, the anthem’s release was delayed but it was unclear whether it was due to the snippet leak or for other reasons.

𝐀𝐠𝐚𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐤𝐡! #HBLPSL7 Anthem teaser dropping soon. First look on TikTok at 2:00PM. Stay tuned! #LevelHai pic.twitter.com/eYQgiwuUlY — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) January 23, 2022

Agay Dekh is produced by electropop artist Abdullah Siddiqui, who is associate producer on the continuing Coke Studio 14 as well.

“Getting to produce this anthem is a dream for any musician,” Abdullah said. “Both Atif Aslam and Aima Baig are undeniably the best and working with them has been a privilege. I’m very excited for fans to hear what we have come up with.”

Fans have placed high expectations on Agay Dekh especially after the average response received by Groove Mera in 2021.

