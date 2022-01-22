Saturday, January 22, 2022  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1443
HOME > Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child

She has shared the news on Instagram

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Photo: Twitter

Priyanka Chopra has surprised her followers by announcing the birth of her first child with husband Nick Jonas.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” reads a post shared by Priyanka. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

Priyanka’s post was streamed with congratulatory messages and best wishes as Bollywood expressed delight at the announcement and showered the couple with their blessings. Katrina Kaif, Zoya Akhtar, Bhumi Pednekar and Octavia Spencer were among the stars who congratulated Priyanka and Nick. 

Earlier this month, Priyanka had shared with Vanity Fair her plans of having children and said, “They’re a big part of our desire. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

Priyanka added that she and Nick would have no problem with slowing down when they welcome a child. 

“I’m okay with that,” she said. “We’re both okay with that.”

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most successful Bollywood actors and the first South Asian to play the lead in an American TV series. She marked her international debut with Quantico in 2015 and went on to star in big Hollywood films such as Baywatch, The White Tiger and most recently, The Matrix Resurrections.

Priyanka is the most followed Bollywood performer on Instagram with over 72 million followers. She will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s multi-starrer Jee Le Zaraa, which will star Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The movie is slated for release in 2023.

