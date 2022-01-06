Priyanka Chopra beats Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra just became the most-followed Bollywood celebrity on Instagram.

Priyanka is one of the highest-paid and most successful Bollywood performers with a bunch of accolades under her belt. After starring in the US thriller series Quantico in 2015, Priyanka received worldwide attention and her social media following increased significantly.

The series fetched her two People’s Choice Awards for Actress in a TV Series and Dramatic TV Actress in 2016 and 2017, respectively. She continued receiving acclaim with supporting roles in several Hollywood films, including The White Tiger in 2021.

Priyanka has now achieved a new feat on social media. She has beaten Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone superstars to become the most-followed Bollywood celebrity on Instagram.

Priyanka’s following has climbed to 72.4 million, followed by Shraddha with 68.5 million followers. She reportedly charges $402,760 (INR30 million) for a single promotional gram post.

Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif have 60.4 and 58.3 million followers, respectively.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections. She will next star in Citadel and Text For You.

