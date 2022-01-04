Tuesday, January 4, 2022  | 30 Jamadilawal, 1443
Entertainment

Parey Hut Love wins big at international film festival

It stars Sheheryar Munawar, Maya Ali among others

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 4, 2022 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Posted: Jan 4, 2022 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago

Photo: File

Asim Raza’s romantic comedy Parey Hut Love has been named the Best Film in Wholesome Entertainment at the Indus Valley International Film Festival. 

The festival was organised by the South Asia Forum and Creative Heritage in India. It has been described as South Asia’s first “borderless international travelling film festival”.

Parey Hut Love was released in 2019 and featured an ensemble cast of Sheheryar Munawar, Maya Ali, Ahmad Ali Akbar and Zara Noor Abbas. 

Director Asim Raza shared the news on Instagram and expressed his gratitude on the win.

“Congratulations to the most amazing team in the world,” wrote Asim. “I am so blessed to be part of you.”

The soundtrack for the film was composed by Azaan Sami Khan.

 
 
 

Several Pakistani films have emerged as winners or been screened at prestigious international film festivals. Some of them include Sarmad Khoosat’s Zindagi Tamasha, Usman Mukhtar’s Bench, Arafat Mazhar’s Swipe, and Armeena Khan’s Snapshot.

