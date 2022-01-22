Netflix confirms Season 2 of Squid Game

Netflix’s worldwide hit survival series Squid Game will be getting a second season.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer, confirmed the return of Squid Game during the network’s fourth quarter 2021 earnings interview.

“Absolutely,” said Ted. “The Squid Game universe has just begun.”

Squid Game is reportedly Netflix’s biggest TV show with 1.65 billion hours streamed in the first 28 days of its release. The story revolves around a group of contestants who have to compete in a series of deadly children’s games to claim a $38.5 million winning prize.

Last year, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk hinted at the second season.

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season,” Hwang had said. “So I almost feel like you leave us no choice! But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently.”

Squid Game was the first non-English and first Korean series to win a nomination at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. It bagged three Golden Globes for Best TV Drama, Supporting Actor and Actor in Drama TV Series, respectively.

