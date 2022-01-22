Saturday, January 22, 2022  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Nadia Khan uploads full video with Sharmila Faruqui’s mother

Says Sharmila posted an ‘edited version'

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Jan 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: File

Nadia Khan has uploaded a complete video of her “compliments” to Sharmila Fariqui’s mother from her vlog at Saboor Aly’s wedding.

Nadia Khan landed in hot water after a short clip from her vlog was posted on Instagram earlier this week. She was complimenting the styling sense and make-up of Sharmila’s mother Anisa and asking her where she learnt to do it. Many people were incensed at the video and accused Nadia of taking a dig at Anisa’s appearance in the garb of compliments.

Sharmila wasn’t too pleased with Nadia either. She called Nadia a “shameless woman” and announced legal action against the TV host. A day later, Sharmila registered a complaint with the FIA.

On Friday, Nadia broke her silence on the controversy and responded to Sharmila with a detailed video on her YouTube channel.

“This is an insult and an actual crime,” said Nadia. Anisa was standing close by while Nadia was filming her vlog so it would have been impolite not to speak to her, Nadia added.

A few hours later, Nadia uploaded the complete video of her meeting with Anisa. 

“Here is the full video with subtitles, not the edited version Sharmila Faruqui posted on her Instagram and shared with the media,” Nadia wrote. “Can you find one offensive word in the entire video?”

According to Nadia, she only wanted to make Anisa happy at the gathering so she complimented her.

Sharmila Faruqui has yet to respond to Nadia’s video. She hasn’t shared a post related to the controversy since filing the complaint against Nadia.

