HOME > Entertainment

Mehwish Hayat’s Heartbreak Anniversary dance will liven up your day

She is reportedly starring in Ms Marvel

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 15, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 15, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Mehwish Hayat

Mehwish Hayat’s dance to Heartbreak Anniversary is all you need to watch today.

Mehwish Hayat’s has a lot of fun stuff for her followers on Instagram and her latest video is for everyone who are looking for something to beat their breakup blues.

Mehwish has reportedly been roped in for a role in Ms Marvel, which stars Fawad Khan as well. She has, however, yet to confirm the reports.

Breakup Anniversary mehwish hayat
 
