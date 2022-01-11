Man arrested for threatening to blow up Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat

A regular offender who made drunken fake calls has been now arrested for saying he wants to blow up Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s residence Mannat.

He has been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 505 [punishment for criminal intimidation] by the Madhya Pradesh Police.

Jabalpur’s Jitesh Thakur threatened to carry terrorist attacks in Mumbai, the media reported Tuesday.

According to the Mumbai police, an unknown caller made a threat on January 6 and said he would blow up several areas in the city, including Mumbai railway station, Kurla railway station, and a gurdwara in Navi Mumbai with nuclear bombs.

The luxury residence of Shah Rukh Khan was also under the threat. Mannat is a major tourist attraction in Mumbai’s Bandra where people come to witness the sight of Bollywood’s King Khan and it is always crowded.

So far, no comment has been made by the actor. He has been busy with work after a break from shooting while his son Aryan Khan was detained in a drug-on-cruise case.

“We received a call from the Maharashtra police saying a man wanted to carry out terrorist attacks,” said Superintendent Alok Sharma. “They sought our help in arresting the man.”

However, the police have said that the “suspect has no motive”.

According to the initial investigation, the married life of the suspect has not been going “smooth” which indicated that he was disturbed.

On the other hand, bomb detection and disposal squads and sniffer dog units searched all the spots but nothing suspicious was found, the police confirmed.

Shah Rukh Khan is shooting for his upcoming film Pathan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.