Mahira Khan gets a haircut after testing Omicron negative

Mahira Khan is offering some post-Omicron positivity on social media after recovering from the variant herself.

On Friday, Mahira debuted her fringe in a sunny selfie on Instagram and informed her followers that has tested negative for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“I went for a trim and first asked them to dye my hair pink and they all freaked out (I will do it. I’m gonna do it),” Mahira wrote. “And then after the trim I went back and said cut me a fringe.”

She summed up her mother’s reaction to her haircut in an emoji.

“Is it a post-two time Covid survivor thing?” Mahira wondered. “Midlife crises? God knows… all I know is I’ve never been the one who dyed my hair in school or college. Not even a piercing here and there. And this felt good. Just doing something on a whim.”

Mahira ended her note by saying that she “freshly Omicron negative and insanely life positive”.

Mahira Khan was last seen with Kubra Khan in the drama Hum Kahan kay Sachay Thay, both starring opposite Usman Mukhtar. It was one of the most-talked about serials of 2021.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube

