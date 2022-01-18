Tuesday, January 18, 2022  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Lata Mangeshkar’s spokesperson rejects ‘disturbing false reports’

Her health was reported to have worsened

Posted: Jan 18, 2022
Lata Mangeshkar’s fans were thrown into a panic on Monday after reports emerged of the legendary singer showing no signs of recovery.  

The 92-year-old singer has been in the ICU for 10 days. She was hospitalised with both coronavirus and pneumonia and is in strict isolation. Her family, including sister Asha Bhosle and niece Rachna Shah, told the press last week that they are not allowed to meet Lata. They assured Lata’s fans that she was stable and alert and was showing improvement.

On Monday, however, reports started circulating that Lata’s health had worsened and she was showing no signs of recovery. This created a panic among her fans, who started sharing these reports on social media.

“It is disturbing to see false news being circulated,” said Lata’s spokesperson in a  statement. “Please note that Lata didi is stable. She continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home.”

Last week, Rachna expressed gratitude to everyone who showed concern and prayed for Lata’s recovery. She requested the press to respect the family’s privacy as well.

Lata Mangeshkar is one of the most recorded playback singers in the history of Indian cinema, with over 25,000 songs and a bunch of top honours to her credit. In 1974, she was named the most recorded artist in the world by the Guiness Book of Records.

Her career has spanned nearly 80 years and she believes there is no retirement for an artist.

Coronavirus Lata Mangeshkar
 
