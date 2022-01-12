Lata Mangeshkar not being discharged very soon, says sister

Lata Mangeshkar was hospitalised last week after testing positive for coronavirus but the doctors later confirmed that she was suffering from pneumonia too.

The Nightingale of India was immediately moved to the ICU of Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Although Lata has been hospitalised since Saturday, the reports of her illness emerged on Monday.

“Lata Mangeshkar was admitted on Saturday night and yes, she is suffering from pneumonia,” Lata’s doctor from Breach Candy confirmed.

According to the latest reports, the 92-year-old singer may not be discharged very soon.

“We cannot go to see Didi as it is a Covid case,” said Lata’s younger sister Usha Mangeshkar. “There are sufficient doctors and nurses there, though.”

Lata’s niece Rachna Shah, who earlier confirmed her hospitalisation, said that the singer is “stable and alert”.

“I would like to thank all the fans across the nation who have kept her in their prayers,” said Rachna. “We can see when everyone prays, nothing can go wrong.”

Lata Mangeshkar is the most recorded playback singer in the history of Indian cinema, with over 25,000 songs and a bunch of top honours to her credit. She was the first Indian to perform at the Royal Albert Hall and her career has spanned nearly 80 years. She believes there is no retirement for an artist.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube



