Thursday, January 13, 2022  | 9 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal reportedly starring together

Film will feature Alia Bhatt in the lead

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 13, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 13, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Twitter

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s fans have been waiting for them to star together and it looks like they will get to see them sharing the screen soon.

The couple resumed shooting for their upcoming projects after week-long wedding festivities and a brief honeymoon in the Maldives last month. Vicky will star with Sara Ali Khan in an untitled romantic comedy, which will be their first project together. The film is being shot in Indore.

Katrina, on the other hand, will be seen in Bhoot Police, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. She will star opposite Salman Khan in Tiger 3 too.

Katrina and Vicky recently celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary at their new home in Mumbai. They wished each other by sharing unseen photos with adorable captions. 

According to the latest reports by Indian media, the couple is going to star together in the upcoming Jee Le Zaraa. The film will star Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the lead and is Farhan Akhtar’s comeback as a director. A source close to the project has called Katrina and Vicky’s casting a “marketing dream” for the filmmakers. 

There has been no confirmation from either of the two so far.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube


FaceBook WhatsApp
Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
katrina kaif, vicky kaushal movie
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Stars defend Humayun Saeed after Sakina Samo boycotts The Crown
Stars defend Humayun Saeed after Sakina Samo boycotts The Crown
Shazia Manzoor is back after 10 years
Shazia Manzoor is back after 10 years
Imran Abbas snubs people questioning Ahad’s absence at Saboor’s wedding
Imran Abbas snubs people questioning Ahad’s absence at Saboor’s wedding
Salman Khan has found a date for Valentine’s Day
Salman Khan has found a date for Valentine’s Day
Lata Mangeshkar not being discharged very soon, says sister
Lata Mangeshkar not being discharged very soon, says sister
Ananya Panday receives ‘stunning’ present from Gauri Khan
Ananya Panday receives ‘stunning’ present from Gauri Khan
Junaid Safdar’s latest wedding video is all about 'sisters'
Junaid Safdar’s latest wedding video is all about ‘sisters’
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal reportedly starring together
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal reportedly starring together
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.