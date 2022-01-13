Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal reportedly starring together

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s fans have been waiting for them to star together and it looks like they will get to see them sharing the screen soon.

The couple resumed shooting for their upcoming projects after week-long wedding festivities and a brief honeymoon in the Maldives last month. Vicky will star with Sara Ali Khan in an untitled romantic comedy, which will be their first project together. The film is being shot in Indore.

Katrina, on the other hand, will be seen in Bhoot Police, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. She will star opposite Salman Khan in Tiger 3 too.

Katrina and Vicky recently celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary at their new home in Mumbai. They wished each other by sharing unseen photos with adorable captions.

According to the latest reports by Indian media, the couple is going to star together in the upcoming Jee Le Zaraa. The film will star Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the lead and is Farhan Akhtar’s comeback as a director. A source close to the project has called Katrina and Vicky’s casting a “marketing dream” for the filmmakers.

There has been no confirmation from either of the two so far.

