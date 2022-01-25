Tuesday, January 25, 2022  | 21 Jamadilakhir, 1443
HOME > Entertainment

Katrina Kaif shares photos from her ‘happy place’

Fans stream the post with hearts

Posted: Jan 25, 2022
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 25, 2022 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif had a brief honeymoon with Vicky Kaushal last month but she appears to have enough photos of their romantic getaways as a treat for fans.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021, and jetted off to the Maldives later. The  couple returned to Mumbai after a brief honeymoon and marked their first public appearance since tying the knot outside the Mumbai airport. They have since been busy with their shooting schedules.

Vicky will star with Sara Ali Khan in an untitled romantic comedy. It will be their first project together and is being shot in Indore.

Katrina, on the other hand, will be seen in Bhoot Police, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. She will feature opposite Salman Khan in Tiger 3 too.

On Monday, Katrina finally dropped photos from her trip to the Maldives. She called it her “happy place” and the post has been streamed with hearts and praise by her followers.

Katrina Kaif from Maldives
Photo: Instagram/Katrina Kaif

Katrina and Vikcy are reportedly going to star together in the upcoming Jee Le Zaraa. The film will star Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the lead and is Farhan Akhtar’s comeback as a director. A source close to the project called Katrina and Vicky’s casting a “marketing dream” for the filmmakers. 

According to the latest reports, however, Priyanka may opt out of the project after welcoming her first child with Nick Jonas.

