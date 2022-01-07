Just married! Saboor Aly ties the knot with Ali Ansari

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari have tied the knot in a daytime nikkah ceremony on Friday. The celebrity couple has been the talk of the town since their engagement in May last year.

Saboor donned a traditional dull gold outfit while Ali chose a white Sherwani and Turban.

Bridesmaid Sajal Aly, slaying in rose pink saree with pastel blouse, showed her full support to Saboor Aly’s big day. She helped Saboor onto the stage.

The wedding stage was set in the middle of the pool adorned with white flowers.

The venue decor reflected white flower arrangements and furniture centered around a pool filled with white petals.

A heart-warming moment between Ali and his sister-in-law Sajal was caught on camera as she welcomed them.

In another picture, Ali can be seen consoling Saboor when she gets emotional over leaving her family and turning over a new leaf in life.

Aiman Khan, Zara Noor Abbas, Sadia Ghaffar, Kinza Hashmi and Urwa Hocane were in attendance too.

The duo kicked off their wedding festivities with a colorful star-studded mayun on January 5.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.